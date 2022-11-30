Corby’s mayor is hosting a fundraiser at the Best Western on Thursday (December 1) to raise money for his two chosen charities.

The event, presented by Zimwomen Association, is in aid of Lakelands Hospice and Home-Start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £30 which includes dinner. Guests can also expect entertainment in the form of music, speakers, and performers which will include African dancing.

The event is on Thursday (December 1)

Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto, the mayor of Corby, said: “I’m just calling out to everyone who can hear the sound of this voice, we need to raise a lot of money for these fabulous charities for the work that they do.

“You can’t miss this. There’s going to be African dancers, there’s going to be a DJ and there’s going to be good food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising will be held in the form of a raffle, an auction and a merchandise sale.