News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Corby mayor's charity dinner to raise money for Lakelands Hospice and Home-start

The event is on Thursday (December 1)

By Callum Faulds
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 9:51am

Corby’s mayor is hosting a fundraiser at the Best Western on Thursday (December 1) to raise money for his two chosen charities.

The event, presented by Zimwomen Association, is in aid of Lakelands Hospice and Home-Start.

Hide Ad

Tickets are £30 which includes dinner. Guests can also expect entertainment in the form of music, speakers, and performers which will include African dancing.

The event is on Thursday (December 1)

Most Popular

Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto, the mayor of Corby, said: “I’m just calling out to everyone who can hear the sound of this voice, we need to raise a lot of money for these fabulous charities for the work that they do.

“You can’t miss this. There’s going to be African dancers, there’s going to be a DJ and there’s going to be good food.”

Hide Ad

Fundraising will be held in the form of a raffle, an auction and a merchandise sale.

If you’d like to buy tickets to the event, visit the eventbrite page.

CorbyHome-StartLakelands Hospice