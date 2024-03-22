Corby mayor to hold two more fundraising events before handing over the chains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s mayor has two more fundraising events planned for her chosen charities before she hands over the chains in May.

Cllr Leanne Buckingham has raised money and awareness for The Corby and District Lions, Teamwork Trust and North Northants First Responders during her time as mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Buckingham has arranged a sponsored big walk around Rutland Water - 16 miles in total. The big walk is planned for Saturday, April 20, with anyone who would like to raise some sponsorship and walk with the mayor encouraged to do so.

Cllr Buckingham has two more events as Corby mayor

She’ll also be doing a little walk prior to the big walk. It will be with Beanfield school on Saturday, March 30. The children and Leanne will complete the sponsored walk going around an athletic track at Corby Athletics Club five times.

After the two walks, Cllr Buckingham’s last event as mayor will be the mayor’s ball, which will be the first mayor’s ball for at least four years.

The ball is a black tie event which will be Bridgerton-themed this year. It is taking place on Friday, May 3 at The Rockingham Forest Hotel. Tickets are £45 per person which includes drinks on arrival, a three-course meal with wine, music and a disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night there will be raffles and games to help with fundraising towards the mayor’s three chosen charities.

Cllr Buckingham said: "A couple of community members had asked about it coming back so we’re having a mayor’s ball. It’ll be closing off my year, it’ll be my last event before giving the chains to the next person on May 6.

"I think I will miss it, it’s an honour that you probably only have once in your lifetime. I’d have liked to have done more but there’s so much going on you just can’t get to everything, there’s not many I’ve turned down. But I will miss it.”

Tickets for the mayor’s ball are on sale now and can be booked here. The town council is also looking for raffle prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to sponsor Cllr Buckingham’s walks, visit the JustGiving page.

And if you would like to join her on the walk, it’s being asked that each walker raises at least £250 towards the three charities. There are a limited number of places - to reserve yours contact Rachel Faulkner on 01536 697562 or email [email protected].