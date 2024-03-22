Corby mayor to hold two more fundraising events before handing over the chains
and live on Freeview channel 276
Corby’s mayor has two more fundraising events planned for her chosen charities before she hands over the chains in May.
Cllr Leanne Buckingham has raised money and awareness for The Corby and District Lions, Teamwork Trust and North Northants First Responders during her time as mayor.
Cllr Buckingham has arranged a sponsored big walk around Rutland Water - 16 miles in total. The big walk is planned for Saturday, April 20, with anyone who would like to raise some sponsorship and walk with the mayor encouraged to do so.
She’ll also be doing a little walk prior to the big walk. It will be with Beanfield school on Saturday, March 30. The children and Leanne will complete the sponsored walk going around an athletic track at Corby Athletics Club five times.
After the two walks, Cllr Buckingham’s last event as mayor will be the mayor’s ball, which will be the first mayor’s ball for at least four years.
The ball is a black tie event which will be Bridgerton-themed this year. It is taking place on Friday, May 3 at The Rockingham Forest Hotel. Tickets are £45 per person which includes drinks on arrival, a three-course meal with wine, music and a disco.
On the night there will be raffles and games to help with fundraising towards the mayor’s three chosen charities.
Cllr Buckingham said: "A couple of community members had asked about it coming back so we’re having a mayor’s ball. It’ll be closing off my year, it’ll be my last event before giving the chains to the next person on May 6.
"I think I will miss it, it’s an honour that you probably only have once in your lifetime. I’d have liked to have done more but there’s so much going on you just can’t get to everything, there’s not many I’ve turned down. But I will miss it.”
Tickets for the mayor’s ball are on sale now and can be booked here. The town council is also looking for raffle prizes.
If you would like to sponsor Cllr Buckingham’s walks, visit the JustGiving page.
And if you would like to join her on the walk, it’s being asked that each walker raises at least £250 towards the three charities. There are a limited number of places - to reserve yours contact Rachel Faulkner on 01536 697562 or email [email protected].
Cllr Buckingham said: “I’d love people to join me, it’d be nice to spend the day with people who are also wanting to help charities.”