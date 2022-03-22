Corby market stall to collect supplies for Ukraine

A market stall collection point for donations for Ukrainian families in will be opened in Corby town centre to make it easy for people to drop off much-needed supplies.

Volunteers from Corby's Ukrainian community will be on hand to process donations in the town centre from Friday (March 25).

Supported by Oakley Vale Community Association, the idea has been made possible with space provided by Corby town centre manager Dan Pickard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A market stall will be in Corby town centre from Friday, March 25 to collect medical supplies and baby food for people in Ukraine. Corby family Ivan and Julia Kovalevska with their daughter Anna, 3.

Ukrainian Corby residents Julia and Ivan Kovalevska are organising collections of donated baby food and medical supplies for shipment to western Ukraine where they have relatives.

Paul Balmer, chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association, said: ‘’I can't think what it would be like to have your grandma in a war zone.

"We all feel so helpless as we watch this tragedy unfold on the news. Now at least we can do something practical to help."

Mr Balmer had invited Ukrainian families to address the annual general meeting of Oakley Vale Community Association at which time was devoted to a response of how to help those affected by the war.

Julia, Ivan and Anna Kovalevska

With help from Polish-born resident Maria Rowe, a plan was devised to collect as many useful donations as possible.

The two market stalls, decorated with Ukrainian blue and yellow flags, will open for donations of baby food and medical supplies. With cardboard boxes from Julia's work, the items will be packed ready for transporting to Ukraine via a depot in London.

Mr Balmer said: "We wanted to do something practical and useful. We have 12 volunteers from the Ukrainian community who will pack the baby food and medical supplies.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to Dan Pickard for making this space available.

"We'd like people to please buy something small, new and in date from our local shops. Baby food and medical supplies are best but other items are also acceptable. Then take these items to the Ukrainian-flagged market stall and these items will be packaged and shipped. "