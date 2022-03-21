Corby man's emotional reunion with life-savers: 'Without them I wouldn’t be here'

A Corby man has had an emotional reunion with his life-savers who sprang into action when he suffered a heart attack two weeks ago.

Steve Drysdale greeted the first aid heroes with a hug to thank them for saving his life with their quick-thinking actions.

Steve was taken ill at work while making a delivery at Rockingham Logistics Park - the former speedway - and workers at the site rushed to his aid.

Adam Hartley and Ryan Mahoney are given a hug by Steve Drysdale and wife Traci

Following the near-death experience on Thursday, March 3, Steve and his wife Traci were able to thank the people in person including Groupe CAT workers and Meditech Global staff.

Steve, an on-site rep for vehicle delivery service ECM, said: “It was hard because it brought it all back but it was really good to see to them and everyone that helped. It was great to thank them in person. Without them I wouldn’t be here. It’s as simple as that. It was emotional.”

Groupe CAT compound supervisor Ryan Mahoney and driver Adam Hartley helped Steve when events unfolded.

The incident started when Steve experienced severe chest pains and alerted Ryan. When driver Adam checked on Steve having a sit down in an office, it became clear that he was seriously unwell.

Adam Hartley, Steve Drysdale and Ryan Mahoney

Adam, from Corby, said: “I could see he was in a bad way. I immediately dialled 999 but they said there would be a two-hour delay. I didn’t know if he could wait that long so we called Meditech.”

Meditech Global operate from Rockingham Logistics Hub - the former Rockingham Speedway - where Groupe CAT is located.

Steve’s wife, Traci Pearson, said: “I gave Adam and Ryan a big hug. I put money on Steve crying but he held it together. It was an emotional journey home though as he was surprised that he was missed, bless him.

"It was a pleasure to see everyone and to be able to say thank you to Adam and Ryan. At the end of the day, them and Meditech are heroes and without them Steve wouldn’t be here.”

Ryan said: “It was awesome to see them and a total surprise. We had no idea they were coming to see us. We thought we were getting into trouble when we were called to the office! It was brilliant and we’re glad that Steve is doing well.”

Adam added: “It was good to see him up on his feet, especially in less than two weeks. It’s made a huge difference to us to see him up and about. We’re all really pleased.”