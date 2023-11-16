Kettering General Hospital. File image: National World

A man with a long list of criminal convictions has been given a community order after a string of assaults including one sexual assault at Kettering General Hospital.

Raymond George Lumsden of Selsey Road, Corby, was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week to be sentenced for six crimes, all of which he admitted.

He pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance at Kettering General Hospital by exposing his penis and urinating on April 13 this year. He then sexually assaulted a woman at the hospital.

He then went on to physically assault two nurses and a female member of on-site security staff at the Rothwell Road hospital.

When he was arrested, he assaulted a police officer at Weekley Woods Justice Centre.

Lumsden was ordered by the bench to undertake six months of alcohol treatment in the community as well as 40 rehabilitation requirement days which will be overseen by local probation officers.

The 30-year-old was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the woman he sexually assaulted, and £50 each to the police officer and the nurses. No order was made for costs although he will have to pay a £114 victim surcharge at a rate of £20 per month deducted from his benefits.

He was told he will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years.