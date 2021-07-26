Corby man who refused to leave his female victim alone sent to prison

File picture

A Corby man who was given a suspended sentence last year for harassing a female victim has been sent to jail after he ignored a court order banning him from going to her street.

Ian Sloan, 59, was given six months in jail, suspended for a year, in September 2020 after being caught carrying a machete and a fruit knife and harassing his victim on the Shire Lodge Estate.

At that court appearance he was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from going to her street and ordered to take part in an alcohol treatment programme.

But Sloan, of no fixed abode, ignored the order and on July 13 this year he went back to the street he'd been banned from.

Appearing before magistrates in Northampton the following day, Sloan had his original sentence activated and four weeks concurrent were also added to the sentence for the new offences.

