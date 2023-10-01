Corby man who assaulted crown court security staff jailed
A man who assaulted two crown court security guards has been given a jail sentence.
Uwaila Andrew Okunzuwa was due to appear before magistrates on September 25 for trial. He had been accused of assaulting two members of Northampton Crown Court staff during an incident on April 11. He had previously denied those charges as well as a section 5 public order offence and failing to surrender to custody at a previous hearing.
Okunzuwa, 45, did not appear at the trial before Northampton Magistrates’ Court and he was found guilty of all four counts in his absence.
He was sentenced to two consecutive eight-week jail terms and ordered to pay a total of £1,000 in costs, fees and compensation including £750 in prosecution costs which will be deducted from his benefits.