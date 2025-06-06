Corby man wanted for alleged assault - police appeal
William Meikle, 59, is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 59-year-old man.
“William Meikle has links to the Corby area and is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.
“Anyone who has seen Meikle or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/bsh8A and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 25000317508 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”