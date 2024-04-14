Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man used a sword to threaten a man during an assault.

Scott McIntyre appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week to change his pleas to guilty after initially denying three charges against him.

The 32-year-old admitted assaulting a woman on May 26 last year at a property in Corby. He also admitted assaulting a man during the same incident, as well as threatening him with a sword at an address in Lingfield Walk, for which he was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

McIntyre, of Dorking Walk, was told magistrates accepted it was a ‘one-off’ incident caused by drink so suspended his 26-week prison sentence for 12 months. JPs said they believed there was a good prospect of rehabilitation.