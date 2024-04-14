Corby man used sword to threaten his victim
A Corby man used a sword to threaten a man during an assault.
Scott McIntyre appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week to change his pleas to guilty after initially denying three charges against him.
The 32-year-old admitted assaulting a woman on May 26 last year at a property in Corby. He also admitted assaulting a man during the same incident, as well as threatening him with a sword at an address in Lingfield Walk, for which he was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
McIntyre, of Dorking Walk, was told magistrates accepted it was a ‘one-off’ incident caused by drink so suspended his 26-week prison sentence for 12 months. JPs said they believed there was a good prospect of rehabilitation.
McIntyre was also made the subject of an alcohol abstinence monitoring tag for 120 days. He will also have to complete 25 rehabilitation requirement days as well as 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.