Corby man to stand trial at crown court for possession of imitation handgun

File image.

A man accused of having an imitation handgun and a two blades in a Corby street will face trial at the crown court.

Dariusz Kwiatosz, 44, is charged with a series of crimes said to have taken place last weekend.

The defendant, of Hogarth Walk, appeared before magistrates on Monday (January 31) in connection with the offences said to have taken place on Saturday (January 29).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is accused of possession of a black imitation handgun, namely a gas-powered BB Gun, a red stanley knife and a blue lock knife, a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of amphetamine. He is also charged with the theft of three identity cards belonging to foreign nationals.