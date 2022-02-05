Corby man to stand trial at crown court for possession of imitation handgun
He'll face a hearing at the higher court next month
A man accused of having an imitation handgun and a two blades in a Corby street will face trial at the crown court.
Dariusz Kwiatosz, 44, is charged with a series of crimes said to have taken place last weekend.
The defendant, of Hogarth Walk, appeared before magistrates on Monday (January 31) in connection with the offences said to have taken place on Saturday (January 29).
He is accused of possession of a black imitation handgun, namely a gas-powered BB Gun, a red stanley knife and a blue lock knife, a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of amphetamine. He is also charged with the theft of three identity cards belonging to foreign nationals.
Kwiatosz, who is being held in custody ahead of his trial, will appear before Northampton Crown Court in March.