James Radford

A man who has raised just under £15,000 for World Cancer Research Fund is taking on the Berlin Marathon later this year in his latest fundraising effort.

James Radford, originally from Buckingham, is an engineer who now lives in Corby. He has completed many challenges all in an effort to raise money for World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).

To date James has completed the London Marathon (twice), the Great North Run, a 300 miles in a month challenge, a number of supermarket treadmill challenges, as well as a number of charity nights and evenings. Now he is entering the Berlin Marathon which takes place on Sunday, September 24.

James running for WCRF

James has very personal reasons to run for WCRF, having lost multiple members of his family to cancer.

James said: “Three or four months after my 19th birthday, my mum was taken into hospital with what was suspected to be gallstones. They did some tests and after she was tested they decided that she had bowel cancer. They told her ‘we’re sorry we caught it too late and it’s terminal’ and they diagnosed six months to live.

“After six days she lost the battle. It was difficult, being told your mum’s got six months, then [she] doesn’t see out the week. That was very difficult to deal with at 19-years-old.

“After I lost my mum to cancer, I got married and having to go through your wedding day without your mum was difficult. It’s a family day, it’s something that she should have enjoyed. I felt that cancer robbed my family of that.

James was just recently (March 22) in London, to give a talk to potential donors about the work that World Cancer Research Fund do.

“So I set out a challenge after I got married, to run the London marathon for the first time and raise as much money and awareness for a charity called World Cancer Research Fund, who are at the forefront of cancer prevention.”

James has lost his nan, mum, two of his aunts and step mum to cancer.

Through his fundraising efforts, James has raised just under £15,000 for WCRF and has become a fundraising ambassador for them.

Hannah Burgess, events manager at World Cancer Research Fund, said: “James is a true inspiration to all of us. Running a marathon is no easy feat, but people like James inspire our cancer prevention and survival work, by raising funds for an important cause.”

World Cancer Research Fund supports life-changing research into the prevention and survival of cancer through diet, nutrition, body weight and physical activity.

One of WCRF’s cancer prevention recommendations is to be physically active in everyday life and to sit less. Government guidelines advise adults to do at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise or at least 75 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity, such as running.

Not everyone will want to run a marathon, but there are other exercises they can undertake, such as swimming, cycling, walking or dancing, and even gardening counts. WCRF’s other recommendations include maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding alcohol.

