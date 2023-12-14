News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Corby man threatened at knifepoint by gang stealing equipment from van

Police are appealing for information
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been threatened at knifepoint by thieves who he caught stealing equipment from a van after cutting their way into the vehicle in Corby.

The resident in Waterside Lane, had heard a noise outside their house at about 8.30pm on Sunday, December 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He saw they had cut into the van and was threatened with a kitchen knife and ordered back into his house.

Most Popular
Police file picture/National WorldPolice file picture/National World
Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police investigating a robbery in Corby where a man was threatened with a knife while £1,000 of tools were stolen are appealing for information.

“At around 8.30pm on Sunday, December 10, the occupants of a property in Waterside Lane heard a noise outside.

“When the householder went out, he found three men had cut their way into a locked van on the driveway and were in the process of stealing items from inside it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the men held up a kitchen knife and told the householder to go back inside, before the three left the scene in a silver Honda Civic believed to have been on false number plates.

“All the suspects are white men, dressed all in black and wearing face coverings, and believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age.”

The man who held the knife was said to be around 6ft and the two others were around 5ft 8in.

Anyone with information which could be relevant to the investigation, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online, quoting incident number 23000759458