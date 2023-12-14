Corby man threatened at knifepoint by gang stealing equipment from van

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been threatened at knifepoint by thieves who he caught stealing equipment from a van after cutting their way into the vehicle in Corby.

The resident in Waterside Lane, had heard a noise outside their house at about 8.30pm on Sunday, December 10.

He saw they had cut into the van and was threatened with a kitchen knife and ordered back into his house.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police investigating a robbery in Corby where a man was threatened with a knife while £1,000 of tools were stolen are appealing for information.

“At around 8.30pm on Sunday, December 10, the occupants of a property in Waterside Lane heard a noise outside.

“When the householder went out, he found three men had cut their way into a locked van on the driveway and were in the process of stealing items from inside it.

“One of the men held up a kitchen knife and told the householder to go back inside, before the three left the scene in a silver Honda Civic believed to have been on false number plates.

“All the suspects are white men, dressed all in black and wearing face coverings, and believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age.”

The man who held the knife was said to be around 6ft and the two others were around 5ft 8in.

Anyone with information which could be relevant to the investigation, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.