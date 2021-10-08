Corby man swaps his digger for a Range Rover after winning spot the ball contest

Marius Gherman receives his prize from BOTB's Christian Williams

A digger driver has taken delivery of a £95,000 cash-and-car prize after winning an online spot the ball competition.

Marius Gherman won the car after forking out just £2.50 for a ticket to enter the contest run by competitions company BOTB.

His prize was a brand-new Range Rover Velar worth £70,000 plus £25,000 in cash

BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up at the Corby home he shares with his wife Elena to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner.

Marius said: "I can’t believe that this is for me, I’m usually the unlucky one.

“I always play for the 4x4s as I prefer to be up higher so I can see the road in front of me.

“To drive a brand new Range Rover like this is like a dream. I still can’t believe it!”

And the surprise wasn’t finished there as Christian then revealed £25,000 waiting for him in the boot.

“This is perfect timing,” he said. “We’re in the process of moving house at the moment so this will definitely be handy.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as the lifestyle prize.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £44m worth of cars so far.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “I love my job getting to surprise the lucky BOTB winners each week and this week was no different when we got to go to give Marius the good news he was this week’s winner. I’m sure he’ll be the envy of all his neighbours!”