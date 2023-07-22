News you can trust since 1897
Corby man Stuart Faulkner who has long history of harassment sent to jail for six months

Kate Cronin
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 17:03 BST
Stuart Faulkner from Oakley RoadStuart Faulkner from Oakley Road
A Corby 45-year-old who has a string of previous convictions has been jailed again for harassing another victim.

Stuart John Faulkner, 46, of Oakley Road, has dozens of convictions for anti-social behaviour, assault and harassment going back several years.

He was back in court on Wednesday (July 19) to face more charges, which he admitted.

Faulkner pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words toward a female victim in Stuart Road, Corby, in March. He also admitted harassing another woman for the first four months of this year in Corby, as well as being in breach of a conditional discharge.

Magistrates jailed him for 24 weeks because of his history of offending.

He was also fined £40 for being in breach of his conditional discharge.