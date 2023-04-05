A man from Corby has started a business that aims to help people in the community better understand technology.

Sam Wilson, 22, has started Sam’s Personal Tech Teachings, a small business that helps people in the community, through helping mostly older people understand technology and widening their lives through it.

Sam said: “There’s so much you can do with technology and it’s a shame that older people are feeling more out of touch with it.

“I just really want to help people in the community. I’ve lived in Corby for quite a long time, I have quite a few friends who don’t contact their grandparents or their grandparents can’t contact them.”

Sam is offering a service in which he comes to your home, with a free 20-minute consultation, to see where you’re at with technology, after which a personalised learning programme is developed.

Through his service, Sam can help people with tasks that many might find simple but for others are very difficult.

But this is not the first time Sam has taught or coached people as he has a background of teaching all ages.

Sam said: “I’ve got quite a lot of experience teaching. I’ve tutored maths and English for quite a few years and then I was off playing and coaching table tennis. I’ve coached people as young as four and up to age 84.

“What I’m advertising is my way of teaching. Because I’m experienced in teaching and coaching of all ages, I’ll really be able to understand ‘how this person understands’.”

Sam got the idea originally by helping his own grandparents with technology. Sam said: “I was on the phone to my grandparents, they recently moved down south, so we don’t have so much contact with them anymore. I was thinking that through technology, people could really keep in touch with their loved ones a lot more.

“That’s where I originally got the idea. I’ve helped them with bits and bobs with technology, so that I can video call them, which is really lovely.

“You can kind of see the glee on their faces. Just that kind of pure happiness, realising that they can actually do something that they couldn’t before and it’s completely life changing.“

To find out more contact Sam on 07740 579645.