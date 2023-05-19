A Corby man is raising money for three charities in support of his 17-month-old daughter who has multiple serious health conditions.

Jason Lizars’ daughter, Lola-Mae, has mild hydrocephalus (a build-up of fluid in the brain), a hole in her heart, pulmonary stenosis (a heart-valve disease) and they’ve just found out she’s got a potential cyst near her liver that needs major surgery.

Lola-Mae has to be NG tube-fed due to not taking to normal feeds and has a blockage in the digestive system.

Lola-Mae and her family

Jason said: “At the minute they’re each individual problems but it could be a genetics thing but we’re waiting for genetics results to come back before we know anything proper.

“I think individual problems, they just build up. Once you’ve got one symptom, you’re going to get problems elsewhere.”

Jason, along with his wife Katie and also The Everton Way, are aiming to raise £5,000 with 75 per cent of the funds going towards three charities, Little Shines, Rainbow Trust and Family Fund.

Jason said: “I’m part of an Everton fan page on Facebook. I put in there that I’m going to be doing some fundraising, ‘can I do these football cards?’ Then one of the chaps got in touch personally and said I’ve done fundraising before, your story touched me and I’d like to help.

Lola-Mae

“He’s sorted it all and he’s organised it all. They live in Norwich, so I've never even met the chap but I’ve spoken to him on the phone.”

The rest of the money will go towards a holiday or treat for Lola-Mae and her two sisters who have been through a lot.

Jason said: “Whatever money I make, hopefully 75 per cent will go towards charities but the bloke who organised it said I think your girls deserve a treat themselves because obviously they’ve been through a lot with us.

“I’m not after the money for me, I’m after raising as much as I can for the charities to help other families more than anything. I’d hate for anyone to go through what we’ve been through.”

Lola-Mae

Lola-Mae’s two sisters Chloe and Amelia quite often have to be left with other family members whilst she has her appointments and treatments, and have also been very helpful around the home, which is why Jason believes they both deserve a little treat as a thank you for being so supportive.

Jason said: “I’ve got my daughter Chloe, she’s 15, obviously she helps. I’ve got a stepdaughter Amelia (11), I mean she can’t pick her up and do as much but she’s still helpful.

“They’re both very good really.”

Jason has also booked a skydive which is not until October so they’re going to try and push their fundraising as much as possible until then.

Jason said: “I just want to raise awareness, I want to give back to a charity. Charities need help and that’s why I want to do what I’m doing.”