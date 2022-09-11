Corby man Sean Doherty appears before court charged with multiple offences

Sean Daniel Doherty from Corby

Police have charged a Corby man with a string of offences.

Sean Daniel Doherty was arrested in Corby on Monday, September 5, and appeared before Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 6).

Doherty, 29, is alleged to have burgled a house in Fyfe Road, on Corby’s Lodge Park estate, on September 3.

On September 5 he is then said to have burgled the car keys to a Nissan Qashqai from a home in Lulworth Walk on the Beanfield Estate.

Shortly afterwards, he is said to have driven that car dangerously along Rockingham Road, the A6003 and Vian Way during a police pursuit that ended in Vian Way.

Doherty is also alleged to have been driving without a licence or insurance.