Corby man Sean Doherty appears before court charged with multiple offences
Sean Doherty has appeared before the courts
Police have charged a Corby man with a string of offences.
Sean Daniel Doherty was arrested in Corby on Monday, September 5, and appeared before Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 6).
Doherty, 29, is alleged to have burgled a house in Fyfe Road, on Corby’s Lodge Park estate, on September 3.
On September 5 he is then said to have burgled the car keys to a Nissan Qashqai from a home in Lulworth Walk on the Beanfield Estate.
Most Popular
-
1
Corby Chinese herbal 'doctor' sold endangered pangolin scales and seahorses from online shop
-
2
Corby man Sean Doherty appears before court charged with multiple offences
-
3
Fury as North Northamptonshire Council say they'll plough ahead with £40 garden waste charges
-
4
Witness history - where to see the official proclamation of King Charles III
-
5
Extinction Rebellion stages protest in Wellingborough town centre
Shortly afterwards, he is said to have driven that car dangerously along Rockingham Road, the A6003 and Vian Way during a police pursuit that ended in Vian Way.
Doherty is also alleged to have been driving without a licence or insurance.
He appeared before magistrates on September 6 and was remanded in custody. He will make a further appearance before Northampton Crown Court in October.