Corby man robbed by attacker holding 'shiny' object
The victim, aged in his 50s, was stopped by the white man, aged between 20 and 40 years, in Oakley Road close to the supermarket.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between 7.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, April 25, a man in his 50s was stopped as he walked towards Morrisons supermarket by another man holding something “shiny” in his hand.
“This man demanded the victim’s wallet, which he handed over. We only have a very limited description of the offender who was white and aged between 20 and 40 years.”
“Oakley Road is a busy route through Corby and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or captured the incident on dash-cam footage between the stated times on April 25.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000249581.