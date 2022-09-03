Corby man remanded in custody over string of child sex abuse charges
He’s due to stand trial before a jury in the crown court
A Corby man has made a court appearance charged with serious sexual offences against children.
Ryan Patrick Michael Monahan, who appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 26, was remanded into custody to await a jury trial over a number of offences alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2022.
He is accused of inciting two primary-aged children to engage in sexual activity on four occasions.
Several charges also relate to a number of category A, B and C images of child abuse allegedly discovered on a laptop and flash drive.
The 25-year-old of Constable Road is also accused of distributing a video depicting child abuse to a girl in Corby last month. He denies the charges.
A bail application was refused, and Monahan is set to make a further appearance before Northampton Crown Court in October.