Corby man remanded in custody over string of child sex abuse charges

Northampton Crown Court.

A Corby man has made a court appearance charged with serious sexual offences against children.

Ryan Patrick Michael Monahan, who appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 26, was remanded into custody to await a jury trial over a number of offences alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2022.

He is accused of inciting two primary-aged children to engage in sexual activity on four occasions.

Several charges also relate to a number of category A, B and C images of child abuse allegedly discovered on a laptop and flash drive.

The 25-year-old of Constable Road is also accused of distributing a video depicting child abuse to a girl in Corby last month. He denies the charges.