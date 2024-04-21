Corby man remanded after admitting serious assault in Studfall Avenue
He’ll be held until his sentencing hearing
A Corby man who has admitted a serious assault will be held in custody until his sentencing hearing.
Martin Walker appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week to plead guilty to the assault in Studfall Avenue. His case was adjourned to allow medical reports to be compiled.
The 47-year-old admitted a section 18 GBH wounding with intent against a male victim.
The offence happened on February 2.
Walker, of Severn Walk, will appear again before the court in June for sentencing.