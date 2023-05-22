A man was assaulted and had his backpack stolen during a robbery in Corby.

The incident took place in Northbrook between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, April 21, police said today (May 22). A man in his 30s was walking home when he was approached by two men, who asked him for a light. One of the men walked off but the second man punched him.

The man ran off but tripped at the junction of Northbrook and Eastbrook, where he was assaulted by the same offender, who stole his backpack.

Police file picture

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, aged 35 to 40, about 6ft and of a slim build with short black hair and dressed in dark clothing.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries.”

