News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Corby man punched and robbed as he walked through town estate

Police are investigating

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read

A man was assaulted and had his backpack stolen during a robbery in Corby.

The incident took place in Northbrook between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, April 21, police said today (May 22). A man in his 30s was walking home when he was approached by two men, who asked him for a light. One of the men walked off but the second man punched him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man ran off but tripped at the junction of Northbrook and Eastbrook, where he was assaulted by the same offender, who stole his backpack.

Police file picturePolice file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, aged 35 to 40, about 6ft and of a slim build with short black hair and dressed in dark clothing.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.