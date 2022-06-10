Corby man pens first children’s book following ‘loveable’ Cockapoo, Maggie

Kit's first book is out now.

A Corby man who “always aimed to write a book” has penned his first children’s novel.

Kit Butler, from Great Oakley, released his first children’s book following the first adventure of lovable, playful, “cutest little ball of fur you could ever meet” Cockapoo, Maggie.

“I found myself having dreams about my old dog Maggie and the adventures she was having and they kept coming so I decided to write them down,” explained Kit.

Maggie or Magster as she is known to her friends lives with her owner Paul in the village of Little Wildwood. The book follows their first adventure as the pair join the quest to recover the “Light of the Ladybird” on behalf of the Mystic Council of Mages.

This is the first of many adventures that Kit has planned for Magster as he hopes to write six other books looking into lots of different universes for the puppy and Paul to explore.

Kit always aimed to write a book in his lifetime but never thought it would be one starring a loveable Cockapoo. The book is starting to gain lots of fans and Kit has an online book tour starting on June 27.

The book is perfect for children who are moving into the world of chapter books. It would be good for any animal loving child who wants to know what exciting adventures their dogs get up to.