Corby man opened ex's front door to police despite court order banning him from going within 100m of her house
Northamptonshire Police received a dropped emergency call to their force control room on May 8.
When they rushed to the Corby home it was received from, the door was opened by James Clifford.
But Clifford, 32, had previously been banned from going near the address by a judge.
He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (June 7) to be sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.
The court heard how Clifford, of Wensleydale Park, was convicted of abusive offences against his ex in 2020. The court imposed a restraining order banning him from going within 100m of her home.
But officers were called to that address last month and when they arrived, Clifford was leaving the house. He met them on the doorstep and admitted the breach.
He was arrested and taken into custody and appeared at Friday’s court hearing from HMP Peterborough via videolink.
The court heard that this was the fourth time he had breached the order – with previous incursions in May 2020, March 2021 and July 2022.
He was also in breach of a conditional discharge.
The victim declined to provide a statement so the impact of Clifford’s offending had to be classed by the court as low.
Recorder Sunil Khanna gave Clifford a six month prison term, of which he is expected to serve half before his release.