Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A an abusive man ordered not to go near his ex has been jailed after he opened the door to police answering a 999 call.

Northamptonshire Police received a dropped emergency call to their force control room on May 8.

When they rushed to the Corby home it was received from, the door was opened by James Clifford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Clifford, 32, had previously been banned from going near the address by a judge.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (June 7) to be sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

The court heard how Clifford, of Wensleydale Park, was convicted of abusive offences against his ex in 2020. The court imposed a restraining order banning him from going within 100m of her home.

But officers were called to that address last month and when they arrived, Clifford was leaving the house. He met them on the doorstep and admitted the breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and taken into custody and appeared at Friday’s court hearing from HMP Peterborough via videolink.

The court heard that this was the fourth time he had breached the order – with previous incursions in May 2020, March 2021 and July 2022.

He was also in breach of a conditional discharge.

The victim declined to provide a statement so the impact of Clifford’s offending had to be classed by the court as low.