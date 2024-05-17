Nicky Beaton from Corby. Image: Northamptonshire Police

A man due in court to face a charge of assaulting a police officer is on the run.

Nicky Beaton, of no fixed abode, was due in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 15) to deny charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and two accusations of public disorder.

The offences were said to have taken place in Roman Road, Little Stanion, on February 18 this year. He had denied all the charges against him.

The 41-year-old was due to stand trial but failed to turn up for his court hearing so police have issued a custody photograph to try to track him down.