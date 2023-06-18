Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

A man from Corby has appeared before magistrates charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Michael Rattigan, 48, from Cransley Gardens, had been due before the court in Northampton on Tuesday (June 13) to face a charge of drink driving. It was alleged he was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan with 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath in the street in which he lives on May 29.

The legal limit is 35mg in100ml of breath.

But Rattigan failed to turn up for his court appearance and magistrates issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

He was tracked down by police in Kingsthorpe Avenue on Wednesday and taken into custody. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court the following morning, on Thursday (June 15) where he admitted the offence.