News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Corby man Michael Rattigan sentenced for drink driving following arrest warrant

Michael Rattigan was due in court earlier this week but failed to attend
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

A man from Corby has appeared before magistrates charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Michael Rattigan, 48, from Cransley Gardens, had been due before the court in Northampton on Tuesday (June 13) to face a charge of drink driving. It was alleged he was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan with 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath in the street in which he lives on May 29.

The legal limit is 35mg in100ml of breath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Rattigan failed to turn up for his court appearance and magistrates issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

Most Popular

He was tracked down by police in Kingsthorpe Avenue on Wednesday and taken into custody. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court the following morning, on Thursday (June 15) where he admitted the offence.

Rattigan was fined and given a fourteen month driving disqualification.