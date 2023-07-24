Henley House, Corby. File image: Google.

A 23-year-old man has been held in custody after being charged with horrific offences against a woman and a tiny kitten.

Kian Kent, of Newark Drive, was charged and appeared before a court last week accused of seven offences.

Kent was charged with two counts of animal cruelty which involved putting a kitten in an oven that was switched on on July 9 and throwing the animal against a wall three days later, causing it to suffer a nose bleed.

At the same address, in Henley House, Corporation Street, Corby, he is also said to have coercively controlled his girlfriend between May and July this year. He is also accused of actual bodily harm against the same victim, of smashing her mobile phone and of damaging a door on July 12.

The final charge is of false imprisonment. Kent is accused of holding the victim against her will on July 12.