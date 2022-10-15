Jordan Lee Johnson was caught driving while disqualified in Culross Walk, Corby.

Corby man Jordan Lee Johnson has been handed a jail term for driving while disqualified.

He was caught by officers from Operation Pacify in crime hot-spot Culross Walk, Corby, on May 22.

Johnson, 28, was behind the wheel in a black Seat Ibiza despite being previously banned from driving and subject to a suspended sentence at the time.

Officers also found a quantity of crack cocaine.

Johnson, of Lapland Walk, had previously been convicted in March of driving a motorbike in Gainsborough Road while disqualified. At that court hearing, he also admitted cocaine possession and was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

When he appeared before magistrates for the new set of offences last week he was found to be in breach of his suspended sentence and given a total of six months in jail.

Johnson has previous convictions for carrying an offensive weapons, public order offences and cannabis possession.

Officers from Operation Pacify have been targeting dangerous and illegal drivers in Corby for the past six months and have so far seized 40 illegal bikes, and have summonsed 24 people to court.

Their recent successes include the jailing for two years of top-target Lee Annand, who has been banned from driving until April 2028 after he admitted a string of driving offences in crown court.