Corby man jailed for violent rampage including traumatic assault of woman in hotel

A 50-year-old man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to attacking a woman he had never met, and attempting to rob a local pub.

The violent string of events began at about 5.30pm on Sunday, June 15, this year, when Graham Rennie, gained access to a an open guest room at a hotel in the Corby area. We are not naming the hotel to avoid identifying the victim.

After punching, kicking, strangling and sexually assaulting her, Rennie left but just over two hours later he threatened staff with violence in an attempt to steal food and money from a nearby pub.

Detective Constable Megan Beattie said: “First of all I would like to commend the woman in this case for her bravery in supporting our investigation from the very beginning.

Jailed - Graham Rennie / Northants Police

“She has been through an exceptionally traumatic experience at the hands of Graham Rennie, and I hope this result provides her with some semblance of comfort.

“On the day she was attacked, she was simply doing her job and deserved to feel safe from harm in the course of her duties.

“Rennie completed violated this right and so I am very pleased that he is now behind bars.

"I would also like to thank the staff members at the pub for their support. Together we have brought Rennie to justice."

Rennie, of no fixed address, had managed to get into an open guest room at a hotel in the Corby area, despite not being a paying customer.

When challenged by a female staff member, Rennie attacked her - pushing her to the floor and telling her he would kill her.

During the assault, he punched and kicked her multiple times, grabbed her around the throat, and touched her in a sexual manner before leaving the room.

The woman called 999 and when police arrived, they found her with injuries to her face and legs as well as strangulation marks around her neck.

Whilst officers were searching for the suspect, they received a further call at 8.15pm regarding an incident at a Corby pub, where Rennie had threatened staff members with violence in an attempt to steal food and money.

Rennie was arrested and subsequently charged with sexual assault, assault, non-fatal strangulation, attempted robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in July, Rennie returned to the same court last week (October 6), where he was sentenced to four years in prison.