Corby man jailed for town centre stabbing

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Scott Hargin, previously of Corby, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison this week (July 5) for stabbing a man four times in Corby town centre.

The incident took place at 2pm on January 10, 2022, when Hargin began shouting at one of two men walking down the street.

The friend of the man being shouted at tried to diffuse the situation but Hargin pulled out a knife and squared up to his victim – stabbing him four times in the back.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Nichola Carroll, said: “I’m really pleased with the sentence handed out to Scott Hargin here as it shows the seriousness with which his actions have been taken.

“As a police force, we continue to try and highlight the dangers of knives – they are exceptionally dangerous weapons, and the fact is, this incident could easily have had fatal consequences. Thankfully on this occasion, the victim survived and is continuing with his recovery.

“This incident happened in the middle of the day in a busy town centre and rightly shocked the community in Corby as a result.

Police on the scene of the stabbing in Elizabeth Street in Corby

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope the way we have swiftly investigated this case and the fact that the offender is now behind bars demonstrates that fact and reassures the communities we serve.”

The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Hargin was arrested a short time later and charged with Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Inspector Dan Finney said: “I would like to thank the team who worked on this case, particularly DC Carroll and DC Lee Norton whose hard work meant that Scott Hargin had no choice but to plead guilty at court.

Corby, Elizabeth Street, scene of the stabbing

“As a force, we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of serious violence and relentlessly pursue the offenders in order to make the streets safer for those we serve and protect.”