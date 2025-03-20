Corby man in his 70s still making Spitfire aircraft by hand in his garage

By Charles Barrie Gennard
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Corby man makes Spitfire aircraft by hand in his garage and has been doing so since 1980.

Charles Barrie Gennard has been manufacturing spitfire aircraft for more than 40 years as a hobby.

He told the Northants Telegraph: “They are totally manufactured by hand, very little purchased, homemade in-house in a very small workshop.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is keen for anyone who wants to make their own spitfire to know that it is possible to build it at home, although the parts can be expensive so he makes the parts himself.

One of the Spitfires he has made in his Corby garageOne of the Spitfires he has made in his Corby garage
One of the Spitfires he has made in his Corby garage

He has made models for friends as well as some museums, including making a Spitfire prototype K5054.

Some of the models he has previously made have been valued at thousands of pounds and reported on by national media.

Charles, who will be 77 this year, added: “I am still tinkering and making all the parts for spitfire aircraft, all by hand, very little purchased due to the cost of buying anything for a spitfire."

Related topics:CorbySpitfireNorthants Telegraph

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice