Corby man in his 70s still making Spitfire aircraft by hand in his garage
Charles Barrie Gennard has been manufacturing spitfire aircraft for more than 40 years as a hobby.
He told the Northants Telegraph: “They are totally manufactured by hand, very little purchased, homemade in-house in a very small workshop.”
He is keen for anyone who wants to make their own spitfire to know that it is possible to build it at home, although the parts can be expensive so he makes the parts himself.
He has made models for friends as well as some museums, including making a Spitfire prototype K5054.
Some of the models he has previously made have been valued at thousands of pounds and reported on by national media.
Charles, who will be 77 this year, added: “I am still tinkering and making all the parts for spitfire aircraft, all by hand, very little purchased due to the cost of buying anything for a spitfire."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.