Corby man given restraining order after admitting contacting ex-wife on Snapchat

File picture

A Corby man sent his ex-wife a friend request on Snapchat despite being banned from contacting her by a court order.

Barman Andrew Dubery, 40, had a non-molestation order placed on him in September last year by a family court, banning him from contacting his ex on social media, directly or indirectly, and from going within 100 metres of her.

But at 2.30am on January 26 this year, she received a friend request on Snapchat in the name of 'andrewdubery'.

In a statement, she said the contact had left her feeling anxious and worried that he would come to her home.

Last Tuesday (December 7) Dubery, of Wansford Place, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to admit harassing his former wife after he had initially pleaded not guilty.

Magistrates imposed a twelve month restraining order banning Dubery from contacting his former wife in any way, directly or indirectly, and from entering the street in which she lives.