Corby man dumped 9,000 tonnes of fridges and rubble at site in town

A Corby pensioner who kept 9,000 tonnes of rubbish at his Corby yard has been prosecuted by the Environment Agency.

John McBrearty, 72, kept a mountain of fridges and builder's rubble at the site in Iron Pit Close, of Geddington Road, Corby for more than two years.

Despite warnings, he was prosecuted by the Environment Agency for two counts of illegally handling waste at the yard, where he kept large piles of builders' rubble and fridges as well as skips full of rubbish.

McBrearty, of Waver Close, pleaded guilty to the crimes, which took place between June 2018 and August 2019 at a Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this week.

He was fined a total of £1,840 and ordered to pay £7,777 in costs as well as a £184 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to remove all of the waste from the site before October 12.