Corby man charged over Elizabeth Street stabbing

A 34-year-old Corby man is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today after a stabbing in the town on Monday (January 10).

Scott Joseph Hargin of Lerwick Way has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident in Elizabeth Street.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in New Post Office Square.

Elizabeth Street Corby