Corby man charged over Elizabeth Street stabbing
He is due to appear before magistrates today
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:39 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:47 am
A 34-year-old Corby man is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today after a stabbing in the town on Monday (January 10).
Scott Joseph Hargin of Lerwick Way has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident in Elizabeth Street.
He has also been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in New Post Office Square.
A man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital after he was treated by paramedics at the scene in Elizabeth Street.