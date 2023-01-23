File image of a bullmastiff. Credit: Fausto Moreno. Cropped and levels corrected by Pharaoh Hound, CC BY-SA 3.0

A man from Corby’s Danesholme estate has denied being in charge of an out-of-control bullmastiff.

Galliano Peter Difolco, of Bamburg Close, Corby, appeared in court last week to answer the charge which relates to an alleged attack on a girl in Carltonwood Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old is said to have been in control of the brown dog when it injured the girl on March 24 last year.