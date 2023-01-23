News you can trust since 1897
Corby man charged after bull mastiff attack on girl

He denies the offence

By Kate Cronin
File image of a bullmastiff. Credit: Fausto Moreno. Cropped and levels corrected by Pharaoh Hound, CC BY-SA 3.0
A man from Corby’s Danesholme estate has denied being in charge of an out-of-control bullmastiff.

Galliano Peter Difolco, of Bamburg Close, Corby, appeared in court last week to answer the charge which relates to an alleged attack on a girl in Carltonwood Close.

The 41-year-old is said to have been in control of the brown dog when it injured the girl on March 24 last year.

Difolco has denied the Dangerous Dogs Act charge and will appear again before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in April.