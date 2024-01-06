Corby man Branden Kearney charged with fourteen serious domestic abuse offences against two women
A Corby man has been remanded in custody after he was arrested over Christmas.
Branden Lee Kearney, 26, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 29 to face the string of serious charges against him which relate to two separate female domestic victims.
He is accused of ten crimes against one victim:
- Intentional strangulation at an address on the Beanfield estate in August 2022
- Three counts of criminal damage in the same location
- Assault by beating on the same occasion
- Sending a malicious communication to the same victim
- Stalking the same victim between August and November this year involving fear of violence and including unwanted visits to her home, threats of violence, threats to kill, unwanted messaging, and contacting her friends.
- Witness intimidation
- Threats to kill
- Breaching a non-molestation order made at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 15
And a further four offences against another victim:
- Grievous bodily harm with intent against a woman on the Hazel Leys estate in June this year
- Criminal damage on the same occasion
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim
- Intentional strangulation against her in August this year
Kearney entered no plea, was remanded in custody, and will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.
Police have issued several appeals to help them find Kearney during the past few months as well as one appeal concerned for his safety, but finally caught up with him on December 28.