Kearney has been remanded in custody

Branden Lee Kearney from Corby will appear at Northampton Crown Court in February. Image: National World

A Corby man has been remanded in custody after he was arrested over Christmas.

Branden Lee Kearney, 26, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 29 to face the string of serious charges against him which relate to two separate female domestic victims.

He is accused of ten crimes against one victim:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Intentional strangulation at an address on the Beanfield estate in August 2022

- Three counts of criminal damage in the same location

- Assault by beating on the same occasion

- Sending a malicious communication to the same victim

- Stalking the same victim between August and November this year involving fear of violence and including unwanted visits to her home, threats of violence, threats to kill, unwanted messaging, and contacting her friends.

- Witness intimidation

- Threats to kill

- Breaching a non-molestation order made at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 15

And a further four offences against another victim:

- Grievous bodily harm with intent against a woman on the Hazel Leys estate in June this year

- Criminal damage on the same occasion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim

- Intentional strangulation against her in August this year

Kearney entered no plea, was remanded in custody, and will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.