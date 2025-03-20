Corby man banned from EVERY Northamptonshire Co-op, Aldi or Tesco store - and handed a three-year anti-social behaviour injunction

A 34-year-old Corby man has been banned from parts of Corby and every Co-op, Aldi or Tesco store in Northamptonshire due to persistent anti-social and illegal behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Arthur Johnson, of no fixed address, is now subject to a three-year Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) order after it was granted at Northampton County Court on Monday, March 10.

The order was successfully applied for by Corby and Kettering ASB and Civil Orders Officer, PC Isabelle Nottage, after she was able to evidence Johnson’s involvement in repeated anti-social behaviour and retail crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this, Johnson has also been linked to numerous assaults, criminal damage, public order and possession of drugs, which are major contributors towards anti-social behaviour in our communities.

Peter Arthur Johnson, of no fixed address, is now subject to a three-year Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) order after it was granted at Northampton County Court on Monday, March 10 /Northants Police

PC Nottage said: “Peter Johnson is a prolific offender in the Corby area and is well known to Northamptonshire Police for his involvement in anti-social behaviour in and around the town centre and Willow Place Shopping Centre.

“He uses aggression and violence towards his victims and those who challenge him, in the attempt to instil fear into them. One person should not be able to cause fear and distress to so many people.

“I am really pleased I’ve been able to secure this ASBI order against Johnson as it will help protect and improve the quality of life for those living and working within the community, as well as sends a clear message to everyone that we will not tolerate such behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take anti-social behaviour and any form of retail crime very seriously and will use a range of both criminal and civil enforcement options to ensure a real accountability to those that behave in this manner.

“The police cannot achieve this alone, and this is a good example of what can be achieved when partners work together. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who provided information that enabled this order to be granted.

“We rely on the public’s support to enable us to fight crime and protect people, keeping Corby a great place to live, work and study.”

Under the terms of the ASBI order, Johnson is prevented from being in specific areas of Corby, including Occupation Road, Dalton Road, Roman Road, as well as the town centre and Willow Place Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “He is also banned from entering any Co-op, Aldi or Tesco stores within Northamptonshire as well as any premises he’s been banned or excluded from or remaining on any premises when asked to leave by staff or any person of authority request.

“Johnson is prohibited from being with or communicating with 12 specifically named people, behaving in a way which may cause harassment, alarm or distress or annoyance/nuisance as well as threatening the use of violence against any person in the county. This also includes encouraging others to do so.”

If Johnson breaches any of the terms of the ASBI order, he can be arrested and returned to court where he could face a prison sentence.

Anyone with information regarding breaches of the order can report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.