Northampton Magistrates Court

A Corby 22-year-old who assaulted nine people during two sprees of violence has been sentenced.

Tyler Haas, who is also known as Tyler Joseph McKinnon, was arrested following the incidents in Corby on April 9 and April 14 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Wednesday (June 7) to face nine charges.

Haas, of Willow Brook Road, was charged with assaulting two men and one woman in Corby on April 9, before he assaulted PC Barr and PC Loy at Weekley Woods custody suite in Kettering.

Then, on April 14, he again assaulted one woman and three men.

He admitted his guilt in court and was given a six-month suspended jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad