News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation

Corby man assaulted five men, two women and two police officers

He’s been sentenced at court
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates CourtNorthampton Magistrates Court
Northampton Magistrates Court

A Corby 22-year-old who assaulted nine people during two sprees of violence has been sentenced.

Tyler Haas, who is also known as Tyler Joseph McKinnon, was arrested following the incidents in Corby on April 9 and April 14 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Wednesday (June 7) to face nine charges.

Haas, of Willow Brook Road, was charged with assaulting two men and one woman in Corby on April 9, before he assaulted PC Barr and PC Loy at Weekley Woods custody suite in Kettering.

Most Popular

Then, on April 14, he again assaulted one woman and three men.

He admitted his guilt in court and was given a six-month suspended jail term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He must also complete a ten day rehabilitation requirement as well as 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay seven of his victims between £50 and £75 in compensation as well as £239 in costs and fees.