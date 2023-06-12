Corby man assaulted five men, two women and two police officers
A Corby 22-year-old who assaulted nine people during two sprees of violence has been sentenced.
Tyler Haas, who is also known as Tyler Joseph McKinnon, was arrested following the incidents in Corby on April 9 and April 14 this year.
He appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Wednesday (June 7) to face nine charges.
Haas, of Willow Brook Road, was charged with assaulting two men and one woman in Corby on April 9, before he assaulted PC Barr and PC Loy at Weekley Woods custody suite in Kettering.
Then, on April 14, he again assaulted one woman and three men.
He admitted his guilt in court and was given a six-month suspended jail term.
He must also complete a ten day rehabilitation requirement as well as 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay seven of his victims between £50 and £75 in compensation as well as £239 in costs and fees.