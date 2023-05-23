Corby man arrested after searches on Hazel Leys and Poets estate
A man was questioned as part of a class-A drug supply investigation
Northamptonshire Police have searched two houses in connection with a suspected Corby drug supply conspiracy.
Officers executed warrants issued by magistrates under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at homes in Romney Road on the Hazel Leys estate and Browning Walk on the Poets estate, Corby, on Monday (May 15).
They recovered a number of high-value items and mobile phones as part of their searches.
A 49-year-old Corby man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class-A drugs and has been released under investigation.