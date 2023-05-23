Browning Walk, Corby. File image.

Northamptonshire Police have searched two houses in connection with a suspected Corby drug supply conspiracy.

Officers executed warrants issued by magistrates under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at homes in Romney Road on the Hazel Leys estate and Browning Walk on the Poets estate, Corby, on Monday (May 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recovered a number of high-value items and mobile phones as part of their searches.

Romney Road, Corby. Image: Google.