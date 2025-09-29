A Corby man has been arrested after an incident at a Kettering corner shop.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Premier convenience store at the junction of Broadway and London Road.

Witnesses said a large group of people had gathered outside the shop as three police cars attended the scene at about 5.50pm yesterday (Sunday, September 28).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A 31-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the convenience store in Broadway, Kettering, at about 5.50pm yesterday (Sunday, September 28).

“The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000571120.”