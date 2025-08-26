Corby man arrested after car allegedly driven at another man in Rothwell

A Corby man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent after a car was allegedly driven at another man in Rothwell town centre.

Northants Police were called to Bell Hill just after 11pm on Saturday (August 23) after a pub argument spilled out into a car park.

The 36-year-old man from Corby, also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drink-driving, has been released on bail pending further enquires.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.