Corby man accused of stalking still wanted by police as search continues

Joshua Thompson, 25, from Corby

A 25-year-old Corby man accused of stalking is still being hunted by police.

Joshua Thompson is wanted for questioning in connection with the allegations, say Northamptonshire Police.

Officers issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts last month, and they have reissued the appeal today.

Anyone who knows where Thompson is should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000380996 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.