Corby man accused of stalking still wanted by police as search continues

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:33 BST
Joshua Thompson, 25, from CorbyJoshua Thompson, 25, from Corby
Joshua Thompson, 25, from Corby
A 25-year-old Corby man accused of stalking is still being hunted by police.

Joshua Thompson is wanted for questioning in connection with the allegations, say Northamptonshire Police.

Officers issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts last month, and they have reissued the appeal today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who knows where Thompson is should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000380996 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:CorbyNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice