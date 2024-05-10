Corby man accused of running drugs operation in neighbouring counties set for court appearance
Karl Williams is being held in custody ahead of a trial over charges that he denies.
The 28-year-old of Fotheringhay Road is accused of being concerned in the supply of MDMA in Leicestershire between April 2023 and January this year.
He is also said to have supplied cocaine in Lincolnshire between the same dates.
A third charge relates to the possession of criminal property – a large amount of cash.
Williams was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, May 9) but for a case management hearing but the court adjourned the hearing until next week.
A trial date has been set for July this year.