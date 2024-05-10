Corby man accused of running drugs operation in neighbouring counties set for court appearance

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A Corby man has been charged with dealing drugs across two counties.

Karl Williams is being held in custody ahead of a trial over charges that he denies.

The 28-year-old of Fotheringhay Road is accused of being concerned in the supply of MDMA in Leicestershire between April 2023 and January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also said to have supplied cocaine in Lincolnshire between the same dates.

A third charge relates to the possession of criminal property – a large amount of cash.

Williams was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, May 9) but for a case management hearing but the court adjourned the hearing until next week.