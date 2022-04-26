Corby man accused of controlling his girlfriend set for crown court trial

Northampton Crown Court

A man is facing a crown court jury after being accused of coercive control and a domestic assault.

Jamie Devenney, 36, has been charged with actual bodily harm toward his girlfriend earlier this month. He is also accused of damaging her property.

Devenney, of St Peter’s Way, Corby, is also said to have controlled her by taking her phone, laptop and house keys as well as preventing her from talking to her friends and family.

He made his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton last Monday (April 18) and was bailed to appear at Northampton Crown Court for trial.

Domestic abuse

Domestic abuse can include, but isn’t limited to: physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial

Domestic abuse also includes honour-based abuse and forced marriage. Just one incident counts as abuse.