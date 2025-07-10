Corby man, 52, wanted on recall to prison after breach of licence conditions

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find a 52-year-old Corby man wanted on recall to prison after breach of his licence conditions.

Brian Mulrainey – most recently of Stephenson Way, Corby – is wanted following a breach of licence conditions relating to a burglary conviction.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about Mulrainey’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. “Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

“Please quote the reference number 25000390791 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this year Mulrainey was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to entering The Dolls Salon in High Street, Corby, as a trespasser with intent to steal on September 27, 2024.