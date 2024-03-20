Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Company Shop Corby has revealed its members have collectively saved £5,993,952 on their shopping in the past 12 months alone – helping to stretch hard-working family budgets during the cost-of-living squeeze.

Figures also demonstrate how the Corby store in Princewood Road has saved 2,086 tonnes of perfectly-good food, drink and household products from going to waste, helping to generate the equivalent of 4,967,649 meals for the local community.

The same positive impact has been delivered for members across the group’s further 13 Company Shop stores and 12 community shops in England and Scotland, with the unique retail model collectively saving UK shoppers £121 million on their food bills – up by £21 million on last year.

Membership for Company Shop stores is completely free and lasts a lifetime.

It is open to those working in FMCG manufacturing and logistics, the NHS and emergency services, social care, prison services, British Armed Forces, employees and volunteers for charities, and those on means-tested benefits among others, helping the power of surplus food to reach where it has the most benefit.

This new impact data was announced as part of the latest Impact Report for Company Shop Group – the UK’s largest surplus redistribution organisation.

Among the headline figures included the group redistributing 45,578 tonnes of surplus food and products in 2023 across the UK – a 10 per cent increase on the previous year and the largest undertaking in its 50-year history.

With the report launching during Food Waste Action Week (March 18-24), the group also confirmed that it generated the equivalent of 108,500,000 meals from surplus stock in the last year alone.

With over 200,000 tonnes of surplus going to waste each year and with the cost of living crisis continuing, the group has reinforced its commitment to continued growth and innovation in the year ahead so it can improve the lives of even more Corby families.

To demonstrate the positive impact the Group has on industry, people and planet the Group has also relaunched ‘The Surplus Effect’, its campaign aimed at highlighting the wider issue of waste and the key role it plays as the UK’s leading redistributor.

Daniel Gillard, regional store manager at Company Shop Corby, said: “We are so proud to have been able to save so many members in Corby so much money in the past 12 months; we know how much of a difference it makes for families.

“We are committed to making sure that every day, our shelves are stacked with high-quality surplus food and household products from brands that our members love at deeply-discounted prices.

"The dual benefit of Company Shop’s model means that we can help our members to both stretch their budgets slightly and do something good for the planet by preventing good food from going to waste.