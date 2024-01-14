They are offering clothes to people who need them

North Northamptonshire Council’s Corby LIVE team were at Beanfield Community Centre on Friday (January 12) with their Coats for Kids rail.

Coats for Kids is a project run by LIVE in which, through donations, they are able to offer clothes to people who need them completely free of charge.

While the name may imply that the clothes are only for children, they are available to absolutely anyone who needs them.

Catherine Kettle from the Corby LIVE team said: “You often find that nine times out of ten, parents look after their children before themselves but the clothes are for everyone who needs them.”

The team at Corby LIVE have also left ‘wishlist’ forms that people can fill out to ask for what they need.

The forms include many options including: trousers, jeans, skirts, jackets, shirts, coats, jumpers, sweatshirts, joggers, and shoes/trainers. All that those in need have to do is fill in the form with gender and size. Orders are of up to four items per person.

According to Catherine they have received a great amount of donations from the community.

She said: “We’ve had donations from all across the community. There’s nowhere like Corby.”

As part of the project, they have clothing racks at many sites in the town, including Corby Library, Danesholme Library, Cornerstone Methodist Church, Beanfield Community Centre, and starting this week (Tuesdays & Thursdays), Stephenson Way Community Centre.

LIVE is a specialist enabling team which provides bespoke support to individuals with learning disabilities and related barriers to community opportunities and employment in 4 key areas - Learning, Independence, Volunteering and Employment.

LIVE raises aspirations and enables people to fulfil their potential and exceed expectations. It also provides many other community projects including The Cornerstone, The Baby Change Bag, Changing Room and IndiTrav training pathway.

They are running another free clothing event next month at Drovers Hall in Kettering for people in need of clothes, particularly school uniform and work clothes. The event is on February 7, from 10am to 1pm.

If you are in need you can contact the Corby LIVE team on 01536 261066.