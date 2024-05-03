Corby lifelong Leicester City fan celebrates 100th birthday with card from King Power and The King

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lifelong Leicester City FC fan and gran-of-four who worked on aircraft during the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday at a Corby care home.

Minnie Hodson celebrated her big day with family and friends by opening a card from The King, as well as one from The Foxes, where she was a season ticket holder for many years.

Born in Desborough, Minnie moved to Corby after marrying her husband, Norman, on St Patrick’s Day in 1945. They went onto have a son, daughter and four grandchildren.

Minnie Hodson who celebrated her 100th birthday in Corby/Shaw Healthcare

Minnie has put her long life down to ‘keeping busy and looking after others’.

An aircraft worker during the Second World War, she worked in the canteen at Stewarts and Lloyds, before taking a job at British Sealed Beams lamp factory in Corby.

Minnie moved back to Desborough and worked in the handbag factory until she retired.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Minnie’s 100th birthday on April 17.

Minnie Hodson who celebrated her 100th birthday in Corby with her family/Shaw Healthcare

Service manager for the Shaw healthcare-operated Sandalwood Court care home, Steph Adams, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in Minnie’s day. She is very special to us and very much part of the family at Sandalwood Court.”