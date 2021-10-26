Corby Lakeside team to tackle energy saving, recycling and greener alternatives to traditional medication

Corby' s largest GP surgery is set to boost its green credentials with the introduction of a new team to introduce environmentally-friendly practices.

The team of staff at Lakeside Corby has been formed to introduce a range of initiatives to help patients while being environmentally-friendly.

About 15 members of staff have joined the ‘eco-team’ to focus on energy saving, recycling and greener alternatives to traditional medication.

Lakeside Corby Eco-Team

They will also work on a community garden to be shared by staff, patients and residents.

GP partner, Dr Rosaline West, said: "By making changes we can provide the same service to patients while implementing greener alternatives. For instance, traditional asthma inhalers can be polluting due to the gases they contain. Switching to dry powder inhalers means patients get the same health benefits but as they don’t use gases it also improves air pollution which is also beneficial in the long term.

"We are taking part in specialist recycling schemes for face coverings, medication blister packs and plastic biros. We are also donating equipment and books to the charity Intercare, which equips medical centres in Africa with much-needed resources.

"We will also be reviewing our energy and water usage and although we already have solar panels at Cottingham Road, housekeeping habits like switching lights and computers off and reducing water consumption all make a difference.