Doctors working at Corby’s Lakeside Research have received awards from a regional clinical research network for their teamwork.

National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN) East Midlands awarded the Corby medics two accolades.

As well as winning the ‘outstanding achievement by a team’ award they were also shortlisted in the ‘excellent example of collaborative working’ category.

The team from Lakeside Research

Dr Amardeep Heer, director of innovation and research, said: "This is testament to all of the team here and it was a huge effort. We are all very excited and despite all the challenges we had, it is fantastic to receive the outstanding achievement award.”

He also paid tribute to other partners including the team from the CRN and staff in various hospitals when accepting the collaborative working award.

He said: “We couldn’t have achieved this without everyone’s help."

Lakeside Research runs trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies and sponsors, providing detailed data which is assessed to reassure that medications and vaccines are safe and effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeside Research's awards

The NIHR CRN chief operating officer Elizabeth Moss, deputy clinical director Prof Dave Rowbotham and research delivery manager Harpal Ghattoraya presented the certificates and trophy to the Corby research team at their base in Cottingham Road.

Lakeside’s chair Dr Sanjay Gadhia and medical director Dr Afraz Sheikh also attended the handover, which has been postponed several times since the awards were announced last year.