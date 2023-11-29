Corby Lakeside nurse Val taking the plunge with winter open water swim challenge

She wants to raise £2,000 for The Cleft Lip and Palate Association

A Kettering Corby-based nurse will take the plunge in an open water challenge to boost the charity that helped her newborn grandson.

Val Bedwell, who works for Corby Lakeside, wants to raise £2,000 in honour of her grandson Henry for The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA)

When Henry was born with an undiagnosed cleft lip and palate and CLAPA provided much-needed feeding equipment and advice.

She said: “Henry was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, which was missed on the 20-week scan, so it was a surprise when he arrived. Not only did his parents have to deal with his cleft lip and palate, but feeding was incredibly difficult. He had to be spoon fed until his bottles arrived as the NHS did not provide specialist bottles. CLAPA came to the rescue with a free welcome pack including feeding equipment, medical advice and leaflets.”

Val was so grateful for the charity’s support at a difficult time that she has set herself the aim of raising funds by swimming in open water over the cold winter months.

Wearing just a normal swimming costume and hat to protect her from the elements, she will take the plunge in swimming spots, including Pitsford Reservoir, Castle Ashby and Wadenhoe.

She has pledged to do two swims of 250m each month in open water from November to March and is already halfway to raising her target of £2,000, which will provide 50 welcome packs.

A sign detailing her challenge features a polar bear and snowflakes and has been made to encourage donations at her swimming spots.

Val added: “My lovely friend made the polar bear challenge sign to encourage donations and I have already had lots of support from friends and colleagues. So far most of the swims have been fine but the water is getting colder and I'm swimming harder to keep warm and the winter months are going to be a bit more challenging. Thanks to everyone who has donated, every penny will help CLAPA continue to provide specialist, targeted services.”

For more information on CLAPA visit clapa.com